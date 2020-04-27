Sheriffs, attorneys spar over drug treatment for prisoners released due to coronavirus

Sheriffs are criticizing the decision to release inmates from jail to protect them from the coronavirus, saying they no longer have access to drug treatment programs run through corrections facilities, but defense attorneys say it’s “absolutely false” to suggest released inmates can’t get treatment.

Since the Supreme Judicial Court ruling, more than 400 inmates have been released. Attorney’s for the inmates have petitioned the high court to release additional prisoners. Norfolk County Sheriff Jerry McDermott said left prisoners vulnerable to other problems.

“When they leave our care and custody and there’s no family reunification, we’re hearing about overdoses, some requiring hospitalization and at least one fatality,” McDermott said.

McDermott and the state’s other sheriffs say the inmates have mental health and drug treatment programs in jail, but often lose those support systems when they’re released, and that they’re safer in jail if they don’t have reunification and treatment plans.

But Chauncey Wood of the Mass Criminal Defense Lawyers association says the court was right in it’s decision to release inmates awaiting trial for non violent offenses, and that they have treatment options away from jail.

“It is absolutely false to claim that there are not treatment resources for pre-trial detainees, or prisoners, who are released into society,” said Wood, adding releasing prisoners increased safety for guards as well. “It’s also a concern for all of us because of course these prisoners are in contact with staff members who then themselves are in contact with their own families and the rest of society.”

