ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont sheriff’s office captain and candidate for sheriff has been fired after a video showed him kicking a handcuffed and shackled detainee in the groin.

Franklin County Sheriff Roger Langevin on Thursday called Capt. John Grismore’s actions “egregious” in a statement.

According to a video of the incident released by the sheriff’s, a man who’s handcuffed and shackled refused to stay seated on a bench while being detained at the sheriff’s office. Grismore, dressed in shorts and a t-shirt, kicked the man in the groin and then kicked him a second time when the man stood up again.

Grismore was initially placed on administrative leave and state police are investigating, the sheriff’s office said. Langevin, who said he was notified of Grismore’s actions by deputies, referred the case to the Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office, which requested the state police review. It was not immediately known if Grismore is being represented by an attorney. He could not be reached for comment.

Grismore was the sole candidate for the Republican nomination for sheriff in the Aug. 9 primary. Langevin, who is not running for reelection, said he no longer supports Grismore for sheriff.

