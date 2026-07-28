BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department corporal has been identified as the man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on I-95 in Boxford on Monday night and officials say he was trying to help a stranded motorist when he was hit.

In a statement, the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department says it’s mourning the loss of Corporal Brett Martin, 51, who began his career with the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department as a correction officer in February of 2008. He worked in a number of different positions within the Suffolk County House of Correction, and was most recently stationed at a security post in the Kitchen at the House of Correction.

“Corporal Martin was a dedicated, thoughtful and courageous member of the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department, who exhibited a selflessness, care and concern for others that was evident to all who knew him. the statement read. “His legacy of bravery and self-sacrifice will endure among those with whom he served and among his colleagues throughout corrections and the law enforcement community. He will be greatly missed by all here within the Department, and we offer our deepest sympathy and condolences to his family and friends, and our collective support as they grieve this profound loss.”

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