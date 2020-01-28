WAUKESHA, Wis. (WHDH) — A sheriff’s department in Wisconsin is reminding drivers that no one is above the law, no matter how tasty their vehicle may look.

The driver of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was stopped and given a verbal warning by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department for not following the move over law.

The department is reminding drivers that they must move over when approaching a vehicle on the side of the road with its emergency lights flashing.

Those who are unable to safely switch lanes are required to reduce their vehicle’s speed.

“One of the most dangerous places for emergency responders and maintenance personnel is along the side of the road,” the department wrote on Facebook. “Each year hundreds of these hard working men and women are injured or killed by passing motorists while working along the nation’s highways.”

