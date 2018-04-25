Manhunt underway for man accused of shooting, killing sheriff’s deputy in Maine

NORRIDGEWOCK, MAINE (WHDH) — Law enforcement officials are searching for a 29-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a sheriff’s deputy in Maine early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Authorities say they’re looking for John Williams, whose last known address was in Madison. He’s described as being 5-foot, 6-inches tall. weight 120 pounds with brown hair, a ponytail, and blue eyes. Williams is accused of shooting and killing Somerset County sheriff’s deputy Eugene Cole, a 13-year veteran of the department, in Norridgewock.

An official described Cole as an “outstanding employee” and “one of the finest deputies you’d ever want to meet.”

After shooting and killing Cole, officials said Williams stole his marked cruiser and drove it to a nearby Cumberland Farms, where he robbed the clerk. Cole’s cruiser was later found abandoned and officials believe Williams fled the vehicle on foot.

The FBI’s Boston office is assisting Maine State Police with the investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

