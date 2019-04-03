LAKE WALES, Fla. (WHDH) — Sheriffs in Florida helped bring a smile to a 13-year-old’s face after his bike was stolen off his front porch in Lake Wales last week.

Daylin Campbell was gifted the bicycle last Christmas while he was battling leukemia.

Campbell, who is now in remission, was working to regain his strength to ride it when it was stolen.

The sheriff’s office received a donated bike and surprised Campbell with it to cheer him up.

