Sheriff’s office: Florida man stole $210k before killing 3

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man killed his parents and brother after he was kicked out of his home and accused of stealing $210,000 from his family to send to a woman he had met online.

Twenty-nine-year-old Grant Amato has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his parents, Chad and Margaret Ann Amato, and brother Cody.

Seminole County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the victims’ bodies Friday in their Chuluota home after a co-worker reported that Cody Amato hadn’t shown up for work.

Grant Amato was arrested and ordered held without bail Monday.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that an arrest affidavit says Amato stole the money to talk to a Bulgarian woman he met through an adult website and had argued with his parents over the relationship.

