(WHDH) — Massachusetts may be in the midst of a possible heat wave but other parts of the county are dealing with nearly a foot of snow.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho wrote in a Facebook post that north of Galena Summit received 10 inches of snow and south of the summit got six inches of snow on Tuesday night.

They joked that a felony warrant has been issued for Mother Nature for illegal dumping.

“If you see her please show her a calendar,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “She thinks it’s Junuary (sic)…”

Montana also reportedly received snow.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)