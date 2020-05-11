‘She’s a tough cookie’: Woman treated for COVID-19 released from rehab center in time for Mother’s Day

WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - It was a special celebration outside the Webster Manor Rehabilitation and Health Care Center over the weekend as a woman was released from care in time for Mother’s Day.

Marion May spent a month battling coronavirus and the staff at the center showered her with confetti when she finally tested negative and was able to leave.

“I feel great now. It’s all over, it’s all over with,” May said.

May and her daughter, Sandra Broyles, said they are thankful for the doctors who treated her.

“They’re the best,” May said. “I had a great team helping me out, they were great.

“My mom was the first patient at Webster so we had the whole team of doctors learning and all involved and all interested about the virus of course and just learning from mom and they did a marvelous job obviously because here she is,” her daughter said.

The family said they were so worried for May who was so sick.

“She pulled through she’s a tough cookie and anyone who knows her knows that and she fought tooth and nail and she had a guardian angel for sure,” Broyles said.

