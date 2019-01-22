‘She’s alive’: Woman who disappeared after leaving Boston bar found in Charlestown

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 23-year-old woman who had been missing since leaving a Faneuil Hall bar on Saturday night was found alive Tuesday in Charlestown, police said.

Olivia Ambrose, who is from Wenham and lives in Jamaica Plain, was found at the Bunker Hill housing complex, according to Boston police.

Ambrose is said to be OK. She has since been taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

“She’s alive, she’s alright,” a family spokesperson told 7’s, Sharman Sacchetti.

She had been last seen in the area of 25 Union Street about 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Francesa Ambrose says she was out with her sister at Hennessy’s Bar when Olivia left and suddenly disappeared.

Investigators released surveillance images Tuesday of a man they say is a person of interest in Ambrose’s disappearance.

Video from the scene showed one person being taken into custody but it’s not clear if it was the person of interest.

Residents in the Walford Street area told 7News that they recognized the man in the surveillance images and that they’ve seen him around the neighborhood.

Olivia’s mother, Heather, said after the disappearance that it was unlike her daughter to not text or call.

“She’s always in touch, she said. “We talk all the time. We’re a tightknit family.”

Police are expected to release more information at a 6 p.m. press conference at Boston Police Headquarters in Roxbury.

No additional information was immediately available.

