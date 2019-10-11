‘She’s my life’: Worcester woman grateful firefighters rescued dog from burning home

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester woman had an emotional reunion with her beloved dog that firefighters rescued as flames tore through a multi-family home on Thursday.

Luz Perez says she was visiting her boyfriend in the hospital when she found out about the fire at the four-story building on Water Street.

“As soon as I stepped into his room he tells me, ‘The house is on fire. The house is on fire.’ I’m like, ‘What do you mean the house is on fire? I just left there,'” she recalled.

Perez jumped back into her car as she worried about the well-being of her dog, Mocha.

When she arrived back at her home, she learned that firefighters had gone into her fourth-floor apartment and rescued Mocha.

“I was told that even though they knew there was nobody in the house, they went in there and they made sure that she was taken out,” Perez said. “I was so happy because she’s my life, besides my other kids, she’s like my other child.”

Firefighters extinguished the flames that grew due to the strong winds outside.

Parts of the building collapsed and officials say the rest will likely need to be torn down.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

