‘She’s not my mom’: Child’s backseat prank triggers massive police response

(WHDH) — A child who was spotted in the backseat of her mother’s car with a sign in hand that read, “HELP ME SHE’S NOT MY MOM,” told police she thought it would be fun to pull off a prank.

Officers in California made a high-risk enforcement stop after they learned of a vehicle that was traveling south on SR-99 with a young girl in the back holding up a piece of paper asking for help, according to South Sacramento Highway Patrol.

“The driver was contacted and it was determined that the juvenile had made it all up and thought it was a fun thing to do,” officials said in a Facebook post.

The girl’s mother told police that she was unaware of what her daughter was doing. They were both allowed to leave the scene.

“This is a reminder that parents need to be aware of what their children are doing in the back seat at all times,” officials added.

Police described the incident as “things that make you say hmmmm.”

