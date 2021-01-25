‘She’s paving the way’: Brockton-based doll company models outfit after Kamala Harris

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton-based doll company is giving its dolls a new, vice-presidential look.

Fusion Dolls is now selling an all-white outfit inspired by Vice President Kamala Harris in honor of her historic election. The suit is modeled after the one Harris wore during her victory speech.

“I know many little kids look up to her. Adults look up to her as well,” owner Widline Pyrame said. “She’s paving the way for a lot of us.”

The company sells dolls with Black and brown skin and curly hair.

“When young girls see my dolls I want them to see themselves. And I also want them to know that they are enough and I want them to love who they are,” Pyrame said.

Pyrame said that all the dolls have hair that can be braided and twisted to teach young kids how to do their own hair.

