READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A small boutique in Reading is turning Drake Maye’s wife into a full-on fashion statement.

Aine’s Boutique is now selling its own line of Patriots merch including shirts that loudly and proudly say “I Love Ann Michael Maye.”

“A few of my friends and I had the I love Drake Maye and I was saying how much I love Ann Michael,” Julie Centrella of Aine’s Boutique said. “I watched all her ‘bakemas.’ I just think she’s adorable. And I said I think I’m going to [make these shirts] because I think so many women love her.”

What started as a fun idea quickly turned into something customers couldn’t let go of. Centrella, the shop’s owner, says the response has been overwhelming.

“She seems to be a good role model,” Centrella said. “She is who she is. She’s not trying to be someone’s she’s not. She has great style and I think it’s so fun to do something different.”

The shirts are flying off the racks. Customers bought some on Wednesday to wear for the big game on Sunday!

“Just you know for the girls,” Kerry Yurewicz said. “Everybody loves her and she’s so fun and we gotta represent the girls for the Super Bowl.”

Aine’s Boutique has stacks of orders ready to go.

“We had to open up a presale, which we just finished filling all the orders yesterday, so if anyone ordered one your orders ready!” Centrella said. “We shipped all over the country and now we’re going to get more merchandise in before the Super Bowl.”

As long as people keep showing the love, they’ll keep printing the shirts.

“We’re a women’s store [and] women love her, Centrella said. “The women of New England, she’s the queen of the north!”

