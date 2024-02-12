BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has Winter Storm Warnings and Watches for much of Massachusetts ahead of a system that is expected to dump up to a foot of snow on some parts of the state on Tuesday.

And a shift in the projected path of the storm means predictions calling for widespread totals of 12 inches have been downgraded throughout the day on Monday.

The storm is still slated to blow into the area around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning and leave the region by late afternoon.

Our latest snow map predicts the Cape will get 6 to 9 inches; the south coast is set to get the most with a predicted 9 to 12 inches; and then metro Boston and Western Mass. can expect 3 to 6 inches, with more south of the Pike.

Northern Mass. and southern New Hampshire are slated to get 1 to 3 inches.

Utility companies say they’ve got crews fanned out across the state in anticipation of high winds and outages.

“We’ve been closely monitoring this storm using several weather forecast models and are planning accordingly, making adjustments to our response as necessary,” Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom said in a statement. “The heavy, wet snow can weigh down tree limbs and branches, possibly bringing them down onto electric lines and equipment, causing damage and power outages. The hazardous conditions can also make travel challenging for our crews, so we’re staging extra staff and equipment across the state to ensure we’re ready to respond as quickly and as safely as possible wherever our crews are needed.”

National Grid, too, said they’ll be ready and able to address issues that arise from the storm.

“National Grid is closely monitoring the weather forecast, and we have crews and personnel in place across Massachusetts ready to respond to any impacts this storm may bring,” Tim Moore, National Grid Vice President of Electric Operations for New England said in a statement. “We’ll be ready to restore service as quickly and safely as possible. The predicted heavy snow may make roads difficult to travel, and strong winds could have an impact on our restoration efforts. Our crews will work to restore the power systems as soon as it is safe to do so.”

