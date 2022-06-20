BOSTON (WHDH) - President Joe Biden’s Operation Fly Formula is making its latest stop at Boston’s Logan Airport Monday, bringing much-needed supplies to families struggling to feed their babies.

A Delta Air Lines plane is carrying millions of ounces of formula from Heathrow Airport in London to Logan. This Boston shipment is the sixth since the Biden administration began importing formula last month amid a nationwide shortage. Other shipments have landed in other destinations including Ohio, California, Texas and Virginia, with another shipment on its way to Detroit. The Boston and Detroit shipments are collectively carrying over 3.2 million 8-ounce bottles this week.

The ongoing shortage is caused by supply chain issues as well as the shutdown of a Michigan Abbott Nutrition plant in February due to concerns about bacteria. That led to a nationwide recall of the formula– and also left parents scrambling to find it.

