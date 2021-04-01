‘Shipping Up to the North Shore’: Students make creative music video for their communities

IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Ten high school bands on the North Shore teamed up virtually for a creative music video.

The students jamming out to their take on the classic New England tune, ‘I’m Shipping up to Boston’ by the Dropkick Murphy’s.

“We were thinking we would pick something that was more light-hearted and a lot of the schools use it for their pep bands anyway, so we all got the same arrangement and we did a performance video using all the same music and just have the kids film at home or at school,” said Ipswich High School Band Director, Sean Lee.

Lee said he put the video together with some help.

“We were given laptops with technology to help film these and edit these. We were also once a week lessons with a professional videographer and sound engineer to teach us how to use the program,” he explained.

Lee said some of the schools had to cut their band programs due to the pandemic and he was happy to help unite kids from different schools and walks of life to put together a video that could uplift spirits in these uncertain times.

“It was kind of our way saying let’s create unity through music and a unity through community,” he said. “We wanted a spotlight on the kids but also to show that in the darkest of times music is still going to get us through.”

Lee said he hopes the bands can meet in person when the pandemic is over.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)