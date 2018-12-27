Shipwreck revealed on beach could be 1880s schooner

STONE HARBOR, N.J. (AP) — Shifting sands in Stone Harbor have uncovered what is believed to a wrecked ship from the late 19th century.

The approximately 25-foot-long vessel’s remains were visible on the southern part of the beach over the weekend.

A local historian tells NJ.com the ship likely was the D.H. Ingraham, a schooner bound for Richmond, Virginia carrying a shipment of limes that sank in 1886.

Newspaper archives recount how five crew members were rescued after a fire broke out on board.

Shipwrecks are not an uncommon sight along the New Jersey shore. In 2014, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers discovered the remains of a 100-to-200-foot-long ship buried under a jetty while making repairs to the Barnegat Inlet jetty after Hurricane Sandy.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)