SHIRLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - After the recent winter storms, one man in Shirley decided to have some fun with all the snow left behind and build a massive snowman for his daughter to enjoy.

Eric Aalerud, who built the snowman, said he used his snow blower to pile up all the snow 20-feet high. He said the base of the snowman is 21-feet across.

“I’m not an artist by any means, I don’t even have good penmanship,” said Aalerud. “I’m a snowman artist if you want to say that!”

Aalerud said he also built a giant snowman last winter, but this one is five feet taller. He said his creation is gaining a lot of attention from people across the area.

“Every five to 10 minutes after we first made the thing, there’d be a car out here stopped,” said Aalerud.

“We got close and it was gigantic. We’ve never seen one this size, so we had to stop and take a picture,” said Mary Whitaker, who spotted the snowman.

The snowman is named “Parker” after the road he lives on. He and his wife said the massive undertaking was a labor of love.

“I was very sore,” Aalerud said. “And I’m an electrician and I flip houses, too. And I will say, I was more sore doing this than anything I’ve done in the last five, 10 years. I don’t think she knows, but I can’t wait to show her this when she’s a little older, you know, we’re on the news!”

With more snow possibly on the way, forecasters say Parker likely won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

