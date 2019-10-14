Shirley police investigating after vandals blow up mailboxes, damage vehicle

SHIRLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help as they search for the suspects who damaged a vehicle and blew up several mailboxes with fireworks in Shirley last week, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of fireworks going off inside a trash barrel near Lawton Road about 11 p.m. on Friday received a second report of loud noises in the area of Myles Lane, according to Shirley police.

After speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, police determined that mailboxes had been blown up by someone in a vehicle on Myles Lane.

Another resident who called police the next day to report hearing loud noises overnight noticed the windshield on their car had been exploded.

Anyone with information is urged to call Shirley police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)