Shirley police searching for teen who may have ran off to New Hampshire, California

SHIRLEY, MA (WHDH) - Police in Shirley are turning to the public for help in tracking down a teenage boy who may have ran off to New Hampshire or California, officials said.

Shane Fillebrown, 16, of Pepperell, was last seen on Sunday afternoon at Acorn Park in Shirley, according to police.

Fillebrown is described as 6 feet tall, weighing about 170 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

He was said to be wearing gray jogger pants and a blue Nautica hoodie at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information on Fillebrown’s whereabouts is asked to contact Shirley police at 978-425-2642.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)