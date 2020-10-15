Shirley police seek help in search for missing 14-year-old

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Shirley are turning to the public for help tracking down a teenage boy.

Tyler Driscoll, 14, was last seen on at his home in Leominster on Wednesday between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to the department.

He is described as a 5 feet 7 inch tall boy weighing about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Though his home is in Ayer, he has ties to the Shirley and Ayer areas.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 978-425-2642.

