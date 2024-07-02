PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were injured when an RV exploded in Peabody Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

SKY7-HD spotted the smoking vehicle on Walker Road after 3:30 p.m. Firefighters sprayed water on the charred RV while flames leapt through the top of the vehicle.

Two people were flown by helicopter to hospitals, and one person was taken by ambulance, according to the Peabody Fire Department. The fire chief said the three have severe burns.

The three people were working on the vehicle at the time, according to the department. The explosion was captured on surveillance video from a nearby car.

After the fire was extinguished, only the shell of the vehicle remained. Debris and ashes could also be seen on the ground surrounding the RV.

Neighbors said they heard a loud noise and looked out their windows to see the RV on fire, with smoking filling their street. A man was seen running from the RV and rolling on the ground as smoke surrounded his body.

“It was just a shock in my body, just another level of adrenaline like I’d never really felt before,” one neighbor said. “I didn’t freak out on the outside, I was more freaking out on the inside and just kind of thinking, in a situation like that you got to think clearly.”

The heat from the flames burned the siding of multiple homes nearby.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the department.

