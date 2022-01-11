SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A Somerset native’s 1968 Cadillac DeVille made its movie debut in “The Tender Bar.”

Todd Arnone bought the classic car at an estate sale several years ago and said that someone from the movie studio approached his friend about using the vehicle in the Amazon Original film.

“He said, ‘We’re shooting this movie in Boston; we need some vintage cars — 60s and 70s. What do you got,'” Arnone recalled.

Cambridge native and star of “The Tender Bar” Ben Affleck was spotted behind the wheel of the Cadillac while the movie was being filmed throughout Massachusetts last year.

The car is also featured on a poster promoting the film.

“We didn’t know if it was going to be parked on the street in a driveby scene or what it was going to be used for and lo and behold it’s the main character’s vehicle in the movie,” Arnone said. “I was quite shocked at how often it appeared in the movie.”

Arnone says the Cadillac needed some work to get ready for its Hollywood debut but that it had the original paint job.

He owns a number of other classic cars but says this vehicle has special meaning to him.

“My grandparents were Cadillac owners so this one kind of hit home as far as that goes,” he explained.

Now that the Cadillac is being seen by movie watchers around the world, Arnone says he’d like to take it out more.

“I’m going to spend a little more money on it, getting it more roadworthy so I can take it out during the summer and go on road trips,” he said.

Arnone added that he hopes Affleck can sign a movie poster for him someday.

