MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middleboro community is rallying around a family that lost a young girl to a fast-moving fire that left three other people hospitalized with serious burn injuries.

In a statement to the school community Sunday, Middleboro Superintendent of Schools Carolyn Lyons said, :” It is with great sadness that I send this message out today sharing a devastating loss we have experienced within our school community. Yesterday we lost one of our Nichols Middle School students who was in a tragic house fire. This unforeseen event has left us all shocked and saddened.”

The message continued, “This profound loss impacts not just our Nichols Middle School community but also the Burkland Elementary School and Middleborough High School communities where family members attend. We extend our deepest condolences to our student’s family and friends as they navigate this extremely tough time.”

Emergency crews responding to a reported structure fire in the area of 27 Pearl St. with people trapped inside around 2 a.m. Saturday found heavy fire coming from the first and second floors, according to Middleboro Fire Chief Owen Thompson.

Companies attempted to rescue a juvenile female who was reportedly still inside but were unable to get in because of the heavy fire conditions. She was later found dead in the home. Her name has not been released.

A woman was also taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital with serious burn injuries. A man and another juvenile female were taken to local hospitals with less severe injuries.

Firefighters from Raynham, Bridgewater and Lakeville provided mutual aid at the scene, and firefighters from Carver covered Middleborough stations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Middleborough Fire Department, the Middleborough Police Department, the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit attached to the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

In a statement, a spokesman for the Department of Fire Services said, “The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation but it is not considered suspicious. This is clearly a terrible, terrible tragedy and our thoughts are with the family. “

