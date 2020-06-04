‘Shocking animal cruelty’: Marblehead police ask for help after animals found shot with arrows

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Marblehead are turning to the public for help tracking down a “shocking animal cruelty” suspect who shot and seriously wounded a turtle and a rabbit with arrows, officials said.

Animal control officers responding to a report of a wooded turtle with an arrow shot into it near the town’s old railroad right-of-way on Monday found the animal still alive but in distress, according to the Marblehead Police Department.

The creature was transferred to the Turtle Rescue League rehab center in Southborough, police said.

Officers responding to a nearby area on Thursday are said to have found a wounded rabbit, also with an arrow in it.

The rabbit is still on the move and has not yet been captured, according to police.

“These incidents have occurred in the general stretch of path between the town’s electrical substation and the Tower School,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact Marblehead police at 781-631-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)