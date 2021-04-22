Shocking number of Mass. residents would rather have verified Instagram account than college degree, survey finds

(WHDH) — A shocking number of Massachusetts residents would rather have a verified Instagram account than a college degree, according to findings from a new survey.

PRFire says its experts conducted a survey of 2,600 Bay Staters aged 18 to 24 and found that 21 percent of them would rather have a little blue checkmark next to their Instagram handle than a hard-earned college degree.

Young adults in Louisiana were most keen on the prospect of becoming a social media sensation, with 57 percent saying they would rather have a verified account than a college degree, according to the survey.

Tennesseans were most in favor of a college degree, with 95 percent saying they would choose a college degree over a verified account on social media.

The survey also found that more than 60 percent of young people think college degrees are worth less now than they used to be.

Thirty-four percent of those who took part in the survey noted that they would rather be successful on YouTube than any other site.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)