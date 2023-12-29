SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a series of brazen break-ins at area smoke and vape shops, several of which were caught on camera and show young thieves smashing their way into the businesses.

In Saugus, a group of teens could be seen smashing the window and front door of the Vaporzone off Route 1, sending glass across the floor. The thieves could be seen grabbing T-Shirts, backpacks, and a case of vape products before fleeing the area.

In Woburn, surveillance video shows a group trying to break into New Edge Vape, taking turns kicking and throwing a rock at the business but fleeing before making their way inside.

The owner said,” It wasn’t just a you know a quick smash and grab. They spent almost 3 minutes and 11 seconds of their time smashing my windows with no fear in the world.”

The robberies come on the heels of another in Framingham, where a group of teens wearing nearly identical clothing smashed their way inside and made off with several products.

The owner of New Edge Vape Shop said police told him his store was one of 17 in the last three weeks to be hit. Police have not said whether the break-ins are linked.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)