ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An 85-year-old woman from Maynard has been identified and charged by authorities months after a hit-and-run crash in Acton left a teenager seriously injured and the victim says he’s “shocked” to learn the person allegedly responsible for his crash was an elderly driver.

“Just shocking to me,” 13-year-old Cesar Soto said of the Nov. 2 hit-and-run during which he was struck in a crosswalk while crossing Great Road. He was critically injured and spent weeks recovering before finally returning home in mid-December.

His comments came after the Acton Police Department announced the arrest of Joan Hurley on Wednesday afternoon on charges of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash with personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and committing a crosswalk violation.

During their investigation, state and local police reviewed video surveillance from nearby businesses to identify a vehicle of interest. Later locating the vehicle, Acton PD was able to obtain a search warrant and seize it.

The department went on to seek a criminal complaint in order to charge Hurley, who is now scheduled to be arraigned in Concord District Court on March 9.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)