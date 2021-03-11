Shocking video captures moment teacher body-slammed student while breaking up fight

School officials are investigating after a shocking video captured the moment when a longtime teacher body-slammed a student to the ground while breaking up a recent fight.

The tough takedown happened at a school in Miami-Dade County, Florida, on Tuesday, according to officials.

In a 14-second video that has been widely shared online, a nine-year teacher can be seen breaking up what appears to be a fight between two students before pulling on them away, picking them up, and slamming them to the ground.

The teacher then extended his hand to help the student up and hauled him away, the video showed.

Some students who witnessed the incident say the teacher went too far.

“The fight was already broken up. He didn’t have to do that,” a student at the school said.

Another student added, “He didn’t have to use physical force or anything.”

In a statement, Miami-Dade County Public Schools said, “The District is conducting a thorough review of the actions taken by a school employee who attempted to separate an altercation involving several students. This individual has been removed from the school site pending the outcome of an investigation, and the students will be disciplined according to the Code of Student Conduct.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)