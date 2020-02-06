Shocking video shows moment bicyclist darts in front of traffic in Prudential Tunnel

Video courtesy: MassDOT

BOSTON (WHDH) — A shocking video from inside Boston’s Prudential Tunnel showed the moment a bicyclist was nearly struck by an SUV on Wednesday.

Video shared by MassDOT showed an individual lugging their bicycle over a concrete barrier before darting out in front of traffic on Interstate 90 at the Copley Interchange.

One motorist jammed on their brakes, nearly colliding with the bicyclist, the video showed. A second driver almost rear-ended the motorist who stopped short.

The pedestrian then continued to push their bicycle along the side of the tunnel in the direction of oncoming traffic.

No additional information was immediately available.

