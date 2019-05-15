Shocking video shows purse snatcher drag woman, daughter down stairs in violent robbery

(WHDH) — A man out on parole for a prior burglary was arrested over the weekend after shocking surveillance video showed him yanking a woman and her young daughter down a flight of stairs in an attempt to snatch her purse, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a purse-snatch robbery in the 1500 block of Towers Lane in San Jose, California, earlier this month learned a man had approached the woman and girl as they walked up the stairs before violently pulling on the purse and dragging them down, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Detectives investigating the incident uncovered video surveillance of the robbery, along with a potential suspect vehicle that was seen fleeing the area.

Pablo Cabrera, who police say is responsible for the heinous crime, is allegedly connected to other purse-snatch robberies involving Asian females carrying expensive purses.

In all of the robberies, Cabrera attacked the victims from behind, grabbed their purse, and ran to his car, according to police.

Cabrera was arrested at his home on Saturday. Detectives reportedly located an array of items that were previously reported stolen.

He was booked into Santa Clara County Jail for robbery and parole violation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)