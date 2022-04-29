BOSTON (WHDH) - Suffolk university students are concerned after an attack on Boston Common early Wednesday evening that police say is linked to others in the area involving a group of juveniles.

Officers responding to the Common near the Earl of Sandwich at 6:30 p.m. were told two students walking to the eatery were harassed by a group of five youths yelling and swearing at them, police said. A young girl in the group then punched one of the women, according to police.

Police said the juveniles involved in the attack are linked to other recent acts of violence in the city, including an attack on a person in Downtown Crossing earlier in the month that sent a young woman to the hospital and an assault of rocks and water bottles thrown at customers outside a Roxbury McDonald’s earlier in the week. An 11-year-old and two 13-year-olds were arrested after the McDonald’s attack.

Boston and Suffolk University police said they’ve increased patrols in the Common as well as the Downtown Crossing area. An e-mail to students from Suffolk University officials warns them to watch out for the group.

“If you see this group of juveniles, do not engage them, walk away, and report any criminal activity to the Boston Police Department by dialing 911,” the e-mail reads in part.

Student Michaela Zouharis said she was surprised by news of the attack.

“It is a little shocking.. because when you hear of things it’s normally dark out,” Zouharis said.

