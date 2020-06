(WHDH) — One Romanian shoemaker is hoping his latest product will help people social distance amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Grigore Lup developed social distancing shoes, which feature an extra long toe.

They’re designed to make sure people keep their distance.

Each pair costs about $115.

