PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to serve five years in prison for firing at another vehicle from a moving minivan in Rhode Island.

Attorney General Peter Neronha announced Wednesday that 23-year-old Rachana Senghirann, of Attleboro, Massachusetts, was sentenced this week after pleading no contest to charges of committing a drive-by shooting and carrying a pistol without a license.

Prosecutors allege that sometime on Jan. 21, 2018 Senghirann, while in the passenger seat of a minivan, fired a .38 Special revolver at another vehicle in Providence.

Police officers in the area heard the gunfire and spotted a sedan speeding and driving erratically, closely followed by a minivan with its driver’s side sliding door completely open. Officers pulled over the minivan and found the gun under the driver’s seat.

