FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A double shooting outside a McDonald’s in Framingham has sent two teenagers to the hospital, and the shooter remains at large.

The shooting happened in the drive-through of McDonald’s along Route 30 shortly after midnight Thursday.

Framingham Police said two male victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and believe that the parties are known to each other.

One victim is an 18-year-old with chest wounds who was transported to Tufts Medical Center. The other victim is a 19-year-old with a leg wound who was transported to UMass Worcester. Both victims are expected to survive their injuries.

Officials are investigating what led up to this shooting but so far, no arrests have been made.

The scene is clear now after police searched for hours for shell casings and surveillance footage. The parking lot and drive-through are both open. There is no damage to the building.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact Framingham Police.

