BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was taken to the hospital and multiple shots were fired at a bus terminal in Brockton Tuesday night, according to Brockton police.

Brockton police said they responded to a a ShotSpotter alert near the BAT Bus Terminal on Commercial Street shortly after 8 p.m. When officers arrived, they found evidence of multiple shots fired.

They said one man was taken to the hospital.

Investigators quickly developed information on a suspect who took off from the scene. Officers located the individual and he was taken into custody near Middle Street a short time later.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The situation is under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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