Shooting by Connecticut police under investigation

ANSONIA, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police said Monday that they were helping investigate a shooting by police in Ansonia.

Details of the shooting were not immediately released, including who was shot and the nature of the injuries.

The shooting happened Monday morning near the Ansonia-Derby line. State police detectives are investigating.

Authorities said they will release more information when it becomes available.

