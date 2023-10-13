Boston police are investigating a shooting death in Dorchester after a victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head on Friday.

According to the Boston Police Department, officers responding to Corona Street located the adult male victim just after 2 p.m. while responding to a ShotSpotter activation.

The victim, found on the sidewalk outside of 46 Corona St., was later pronounced dead at the scene as authorities sealed off the road and homicide detectives arrived and started collecting evidence.

Neighbors who spoke to 7NEWS described hearing three gunshots before they took cover.

“We, our office and law enforcement, will do everything we can to bring the perpetrator of this incident to justice,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden told reporters at the scene. “We need the community’s help. If anyone knows anything what has happened here – we need your assistance,”

No other details have been released.

