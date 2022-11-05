BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Brockton Saturday evening.

Brockton Police said there was a shooting on North Montello Street, and the victim was found at Enterprise Street. The victim was hit in the ankle, transported to a hospital, and is expected to be okay.

Officials do not know if the victim was targeted or not and said they are still in the early stages of the investigation.

