DENVER (AP) — One man was killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting in Denver’s nightlife district just as bars were closing over the weekend, police said.

The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. Sunday on a corner near a music hall and a nightclub in the city’s Lower Downtown area.

The identity of the man who died was not made publicand no arrests were made, police said in a tweet. Authorities did not say if they had identified a suspect or suspects.

None of the people who were wounded had injuries that were considered life-threatening, police said.

The killing came just over two weeks after a man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting outside Coors Field as fans left the baseball stadium after a Colorado Rockies game.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox