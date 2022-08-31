BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester that left a victim seriously wounded.

Authorities taped off part of Van Winkle Street Wednesday evening as officers and detectives collected evidence.

7NEWS has learned at least one victim was shot, suffering life-threatening injuries.

Details on a possible suspect or any other information has not yet been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

