HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Holbrook on Friday night that let a man hospitalized in critical condition, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at an apartment complex on Longmeadow Drive around 5 p.m. found a man in his 40s suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the district attorney’s office.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Holbrook Police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox