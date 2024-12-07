HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Holbrook on Friday night that let a man hospitalized in critical condition, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at an apartment complex on Longmeadow Drive around 5 p.m. found a man in his 40s suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the district attorney’s office.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Holbrook Police.

