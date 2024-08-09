LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A shooting inside a Lowell home early Friday morning left one man dead and two people injured, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

Shortly after midnight, officers responded to a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound on Wilder Street, the DA’s office said. Upon arrival, police found a juvenile male who had been shot in a home on South Walker Street, a couple blocks away, the office said.

When they entered the home, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, along with a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the DA. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency crews took the woman to a local hospital, the office said. She was then transferred to a Boston-area hospital where she remained in critical condition, according to investigators.

The child was in stable condition at a hospital as of around 5 p.m., according to the DA.

Investigators said the incident appeared to be isolated, as all three people were “known to each other.”

The shooting remains under investigation by the DA’s office, the Lowell Police Department, and the Massachusetts State Police.

Correction: The DA’s office previously announced that the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. The office issued a correction just before 7 p.m. saying she was alive, but in critical condition.

