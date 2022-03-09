MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Wednesday afternoon has prompted a shelter-in-place order at a nearby high school, officials said.

Officers are investigating an incident involving a shooting in the area Amherst Street near Central High School ordered students and staff to shelter in place, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Police are also urging residents to avoid the area as the investigation unfolds.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)