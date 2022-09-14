BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was left with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan, according to police.

Several Boston Police units were called to the area Wednesday afternoon, blocking off a section of the roadway while officers collected evidence.

