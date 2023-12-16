BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury on Saturday that left a victim hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a Shot Spotter activation around 4:45 p.m. in the area of Quincy and Warren Street found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

