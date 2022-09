At least one person was seriously injured after an apparent shooting in Roxbury, according to officials.

Boston Police said officers were called to the area of 55 Savin Street around 4 p.m., where first responders found a victim with what are being called life-threatening injuries.

Details on a possible suspect or what led up to the shooting have not yet been released as police continue to investigate.

