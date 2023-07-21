TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Taunton are investigating after a shooting left a victim with what authorities are calling “potentially life-threatening” injuries.

Taunton Police Chief Edward J. Walsh said the victim was found after officers were called to a home on Winthrop Street around 7:40 a.m. on Friday for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police arrived to find a male victim in a car suffering from injuries that officials described as being serious and potentially life-threatening.

The victim was taken to a hospital after first responders rendered immediate aid at the scene.

According to Walsh, both Taunton PD and personnel from the Massachusetts State Police unit assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office are now investigating.

