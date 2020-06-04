Shooting investigation underway in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a shooting in Dorchester early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened on Whitfield Street around 2:30 a.m., according to Boston EMS.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured.

Detectives could be seen placing evidence markers around the scene.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

